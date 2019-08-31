Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)’s stock price rose 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $4.93, approximately 291,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 717% from the average daily volume of 35,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

UTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $114.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $79.04 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 89,307 shares in the last quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 252,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 47,901 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

