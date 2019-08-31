Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) will report earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Unum Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Unum Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.81). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Unum Therapeutics.

Get Unum Therapeutics alerts:

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.60% and a negative net margin of 340.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UMRX. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Unum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Unum Therapeutics to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Unum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Unum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unum Therapeutics by 134.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Therapeutics by 64.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 254,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 99,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UMRX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. 19,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,549. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $56.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.38. Unum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Therapeutics (UMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.