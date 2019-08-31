UNUS SED LEO Market Cap Tops $1.13 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for $1.13 or 0.00011762 BTC on popular exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $5.86 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00672018 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00016761 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000587 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

