USDK (USDK) Market Capitalization Tops $28.61 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 31st. One USDK token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin. USDK has a total market cap of $28.61 million and approximately $13.77 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010456 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00226266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.64 or 0.01338384 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018649 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00091339 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021413 BTC.

USDK Token Profile

USDK’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com.

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinall and OKCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.