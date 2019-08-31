USDQ (USDQ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $134,052.00

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 31st. USDQ has a total market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $134,052.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDQ has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One USDQ token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010412 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00059084 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00319997 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000069 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007530 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000088 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001296 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000092 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ (CRYPTO:USDQ) is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2019. USDQ's total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,507,548 tokens. USDQ's official website is usdq.platinum.fund. USDQ's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund.

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

