VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Trading 11.3% Higher

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s share price traded up 11.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.77, 337,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 304,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $94.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. AXA acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,074 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 23,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

