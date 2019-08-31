Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 15.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vicus Capital raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 92.2% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 35,796 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at $143,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,025. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.50.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

