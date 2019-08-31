Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $466,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 142,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.26.

In other Chevron news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 10,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,551.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,750 shares of company stock worth $6,448,700. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,603,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,154,530. The stock has a market cap of $221.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.32. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $127.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.