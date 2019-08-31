Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 2,022 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 24,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point set a $56.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of IEX:IBKR traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.20. The company had a trading volume of 285,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,800. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.58. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $80.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.00 million.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

