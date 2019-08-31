Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 684 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 794.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 511,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after buying an additional 454,506 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $872,000. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

NYSE TOL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,688. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward G. Boehne sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $629,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TOL. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price objective on Toll Brothers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.37.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.