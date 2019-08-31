ValuEngine Downgrades Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BANR. DA Davidson upgraded Banner from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Banner and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut Banner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens restated a hold rating on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banner presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner stock opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. Banner has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $66.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Banner had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $137.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Banner will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $27,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Banner in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,232,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,315,000 after purchasing an additional 167,988 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Banner by 60.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Banner by 4,112.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 146,183 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Story: Swap

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.