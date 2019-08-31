Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 146.9% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 11.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 117.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 17,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $981,887.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,138.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,796. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TER traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.97. 1,037,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.75. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $58.61.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.72 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

TER has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

