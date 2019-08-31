Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $259,000 Stock Position in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,510,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the first quarter worth approximately $9,163,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Upland Software by 183.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 252,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 163,739 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the second quarter worth approximately $5,921,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Upland Software by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 129,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David May sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,742.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UPLD has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Shares of UPLD traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.00. 572,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,746. Upland Software Inc has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $54.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a positive return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $53.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Upland Software Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

