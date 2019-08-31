Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,442 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 69.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 42.4% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 46.7% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 68.5% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 25,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $4,295,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,703 shares in the company, valued at $13,073,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 448,674 shares of company stock worth $53,197,461. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.15.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.23. 5,585,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,680,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.04. The company has a market cap of $303.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $78.49 and a 12 month high of $122.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

