Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $25,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 18.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,137,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,480,000 after acquiring an additional 179,581 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 1,307.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 54,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 51,004 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 12.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,920,000 after purchasing an additional 36,225 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the second quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMS traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $76.94. 262,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.87.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The health services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $730.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $2,613,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 377,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,219,630.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $888,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,989,127.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $3,575,540. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of MAXIMUS from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of MAXIMUS in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MAXIMUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

MAXIMUS Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

