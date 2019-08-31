Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $29.20 Million Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,150 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.30% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $29,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,081,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $863,478,000 after purchasing an additional 125,888 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,007,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 961,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 753,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,559,000 after purchasing an additional 54,976 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 736,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,915,000 after purchasing an additional 35,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE RGA traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.97. 379,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,552. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.56. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12 month low of $127.84 and a 12 month high of $163.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 9.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

In related news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $470,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 800 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $116,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.