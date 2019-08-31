Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 124,650 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,484,992 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 124,650 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.09% of Callon Petroleum worth $16,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $99,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 target price on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Capital One Financial raised Callon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stephens set a $11.00 target price on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.47.

Shares of CPE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.11. 19,843,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,796,165. The stock has a market cap of $961.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $13.09.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $167.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.05 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 35.72%. Callon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

