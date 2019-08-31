Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 50,200 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 21.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 50,200 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $17,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Carter’s by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,039,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,170,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter's alerts:

Shares of Carter’s stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $91.48. 724,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,727. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $109.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $734.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.80%.

CRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Carter’s to $91.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $118.00 price target on Carter’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.11.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.