Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Trims Stake in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,469,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164,900 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.90% of Perspecta worth $34,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,013,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,891 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Perspecta by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,540,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,877,000 after buying an additional 21,973 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Perspecta by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,413,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,807,000 after buying an additional 346,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Perspecta by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,840,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,688,000 after buying an additional 270,254 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Perspecta by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,666,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,692,000 after buying an additional 745,898 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $101,110.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,330.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,328 shares of company stock worth $300,927 over the last 90 days.

PRSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 target price on shares of Perspecta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Perspecta to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

NASDAQ PRSP traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.95. 831,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,718. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.47. Perspecta Inc has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $26.64.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

