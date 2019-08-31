Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Veeva Systems to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $160.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.34, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.39. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $6,693,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.08, for a total value of $483,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,257.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,607,413. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,693,000 after acquiring an additional 179,262 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

