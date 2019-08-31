Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,828 ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 273.5% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAN traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.74. 319,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,896. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.52. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.57 and a 1 year high of $97.96.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.30.

In related news, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 14,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $1,256,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,228 shares in the company, valued at $610,621.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $149,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,722.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

