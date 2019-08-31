Verity Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $7,613,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 105,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 21,879 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,422,000 after acquiring an additional 198,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 12,830,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,240,000 after acquiring an additional 647,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

In other PPL news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $114,443.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PPL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

PPL stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.89. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $32.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.