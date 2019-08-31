Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $184,000 Stock Holdings in Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,046 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Arlo Technologies worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5,782.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 6,578.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARLO shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE ARLO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.14. 805,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. Arlo Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.23 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.02% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies Inc will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.