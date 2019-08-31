Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,610,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,062,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,333,000 after purchasing an additional 167,811 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 42,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 target price on HollyFrontier and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.41.

Shares of HFC stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $44.36. 1,313,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average is $47.41.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.72 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,453.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

