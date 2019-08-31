Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes $329,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 596,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,842,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 17,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

IWF traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,642. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.85. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $164.34.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

