Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,126 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 250,558 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 48,316 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,048 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 203,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 39,156 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $76,285.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,896.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,047 shares of company stock worth $230,288. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.16. 9,215,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,965,385. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.23. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $239.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Citigroup lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.