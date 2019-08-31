Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Lifted by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.9% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 3,730 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $78,444.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,788.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,047 shares of company stock valued at $230,288. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,215,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,965,385. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The firm has a market cap of $239.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.23.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.17%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

