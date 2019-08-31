Viberate Trading Down 9% Over Last 7 Days (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Viberate has traded down 9% against the US dollar. Viberate has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and $199,422.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viberate token can currently be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Coinbe, Binance and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010439 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00230035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.61 or 0.01339899 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018660 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00090679 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021692 BTC.

About Viberate

Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,689,794 tokens. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com.

Buying and Selling Viberate

Viberate can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Upbit, Binance, HitBTC, OKEx, Bittrex, Livecoin, IDEX and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

