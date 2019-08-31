Vicus Capital Acquires Shares of 2,610 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,202,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,655. The company has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $58.47 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). CSX had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CSX from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on CSX from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.