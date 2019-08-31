Vicus Capital Has $246,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Barings LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 43,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 7,130,488 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,139,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286,716 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $92,978,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 563.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,246,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $52,530,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $63.21. 32,903,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,137,557. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.85 and a 200-day moving average of $64.80. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $69.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.