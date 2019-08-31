Vicus Capital Takes $285,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 81.2% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 26.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.9% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 129,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

General Dynamics stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.27. 1,030,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.37. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $143.87 and a twelve month high of $207.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.36 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.73%.

In other news, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total transaction of $2,642,783.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,072,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $273,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,517.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

