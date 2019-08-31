Vicus Capital Trims Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vicus Capital lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,255 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,618 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 154,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 26,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. UBS Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.59.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 18,116,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,912,980. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wesley G. Bush bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.74 per share, for a total transaction of $557,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,167.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,833.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,925 shares of company stock worth $1,227,506. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.