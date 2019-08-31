Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 279,945 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.3% of Norinchukin Bank The’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Visa were worth $83,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:V traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,649,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,209,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $121.60 and a twelve month high of $184.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.85.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup set a $206.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.46.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

