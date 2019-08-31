Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Trading 6.3% Higher

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.87 and last traded at $15.81, 1,007,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,242,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $685.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 8.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 45.0% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 139,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 70,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.