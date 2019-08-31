VisionX (VNX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $69,237.00

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 31st. One VisionX token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, LBank and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, VisionX has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. VisionX has a total market capitalization of $574,147.00 and $69,237.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00229008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.52 or 0.01336620 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018525 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00090875 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021670 BTC.

VisionX Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,500,000,000 tokens. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VisionX is www.visionx.org.

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CryptoBridge and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

