Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 37,317 Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 262.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 802.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HMC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.66. 521,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $31.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average of $26.30.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $36.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. This is a boost from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 26.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HMC shares. UBS Group cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Honda Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

