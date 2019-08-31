Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 4,037 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,239 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 45,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $190,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SUPN shares. Cowen set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $51.38.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.67 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.