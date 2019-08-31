Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 24,634 Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,634 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cray by 1,027.8% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cray by 609.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cray during the second quarter worth $218,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cray during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cray during the second quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cray alerts:

Shares of CRAY remained flat at $$34.93 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 250,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55. Cray Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $36.64.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.15 million. Cray had a negative return on equity of 26.31% and a negative net margin of 27.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cray Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRAY. Craig Hallum cut Cray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Cray from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Cray from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Cray Profile

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing products for high-performance computing, data analytics, and AI markets. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.