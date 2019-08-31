Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 224.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,555 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Benefitfocus worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Benefitfocus by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BNFT shares. BidaskClub lowered Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Benefitfocus in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.45.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.12. 185,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,313. Benefitfocus Inc has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $60.66. The company has a market cap of $820.70 million, a PE ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.33.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Benefitfocus’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lou Anne Gilmore sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $27,400.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,836.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

