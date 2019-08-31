Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $983,000 Stock Position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Spire by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,651,000 after buying an additional 9,987 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after buying an additional 36,785 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Spire during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Spire during the first quarter valued at about $877,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 82.9% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Spire news, Director Edward L. Glotzbach acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spire stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.21. Spire Inc has a one year low of $70.53 and a one year high of $87.13.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.14 million. Spire had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.592 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 63.71%.

SR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on Spire and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Spire from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.80.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

