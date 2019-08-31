Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,453 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Greenbrier Companies worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,723,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,669,000 after buying an additional 260,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,218,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,039,000 after buying an additional 56,634 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 623,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,095,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 534,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after buying an additional 27,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GBX shares. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

GBX traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $23.29. The company had a trading volume of 343,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,105. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $709.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.61. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $64.87.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $856.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.24 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

