Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Strategic Education by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Strategic Education by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Strategic Education by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 676 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Strategic Education by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Strategic Education by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,546 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Strategic Education news, Director Todd A. Milano sold 6,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.47, for a total transaction of $1,163,851.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,285.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $169.23. 78,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,335. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.92 and a 200-day moving average of $160.50. Strategic Education Inc has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $189.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. Strategic Education had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

STRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. First Analysis restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.80.

Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

