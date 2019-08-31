Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $927,000 in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,257,000 after acquiring an additional 62,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,579,000 after purchasing an additional 138,359 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Service Co. International by 23.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International by 17.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Service Co. International by 90.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 40,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $1,842,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,062,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,942,354.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 230,300 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $10,837,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,455,104.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 648,615 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,174. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCI. ValuEngine raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Service Co. International stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,626. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $37.52 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $812.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.01 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 14th that permits the company to repurchase $246.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.22%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

