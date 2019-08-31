Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 22.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 160.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dorman Products stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,061. Dorman Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $97.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.73.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.48). Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $254.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dorman Products Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DORM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

