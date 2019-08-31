Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vossloh presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €40.71 ($47.34).

Shares of ETR:VOS opened at €34.70 ($40.35) on Tuesday. Vossloh has a 52-week low of €31.00 ($36.05) and a 52-week high of €49.85 ($57.97). The company has a market capitalization of $554.07 million and a P/E ratio of -35.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of €37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Vossloh

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

