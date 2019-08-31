Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WNC. ValuEngine downgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

NYSE WNC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.64. The stock had a trading volume of 186,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,522. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.01.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Wabash National had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $626.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WNC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

