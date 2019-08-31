Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.19. 3,697,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,751,146. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $86.31. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.65.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

