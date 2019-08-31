Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 330.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 22.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 40.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 19.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 10.8% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 8.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cleveland Research cut Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America cut Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.54.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $211.89. The company had a trading volume of 473,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,937. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $167.93 and a twelve month high of $255.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.03. Waters had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

