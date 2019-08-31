Weik Capital Management Buys 7,885 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Weik Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 71.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 35,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 57,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,847. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $27.05.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

