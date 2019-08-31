Weik Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,361,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,825,000 after buying an additional 245,558 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,601,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,806,000 after buying an additional 203,809 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,029,000. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,609,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,433,000 after buying an additional 165,588 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,039. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.67.

